Murcia private cemetery warns public vs spurious transactions

Realto Rojas, Inc., a duly-registered corporation doing business as Murcia Memorial Garden, warns the public against entering into transactions involving memorial lots and services related to its private cemetery at Murcia, Negros Occidental.

“Realto Rojas has dismissed Jasmin Sayon, Gemma Castiller and Noli Manual as employees of the company. They are no longer connected with Realto Rojas / Murcia Memorial Garden,” said Agnes Rojas, managing director of Realto Rojas.

Miss Rojas added that Realto Rojas, Inc. has filed criminal cases against Ms. Sayon, Ms. Castiller and Mr. Manual for qualified theft and falsification of private documents.

“If you have transacted with Ms. Sayon, Ms. Castiller, or Mr. Manual, please personally visit Realto Rojas, Inc. / Murcia Memorial Garden at the Admin Office, 2nd Floor, Santa Clara Arcade, Rizal-Arimas Streets, Municipality of Murcia, Negros Occidental. Realto Rojas, Inc. will endeavor to accommodate those who have transacted, in good faith, with them,” she further said.

According to Miss Rojas, the public has until March 31 to verify their transactions because, after such period, all other transactions by the abovementioned persons will no longer be entertained by Rojas Realto. (PR)