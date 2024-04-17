Murcia, Victorias champions in 28th Panaad Festival dance competition

Victorias City and the Municipality of Murcia were named champions of the Festival Dance Competition of the 28th Panaad sa Negros Festival held during the opening of the “Mother of All Festivals” in Negros Occidental, April 16.

Victorias City’s Sidlak Kadalag-an Festival dancers won the city category while the performers of Murcia’s Tinabu-ay Festival dominated the municipality category in the competition held at the Panaad Park and Stadium.

It's a back-to-back championship for Victorias City as it also won as champion in the 2023 competition.

They also won the Best Introduction Video in the City Category.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez was grateful of the victory of the Victorias performers as a show of their phenomenal talents and unwavering determination to bring glory to Victorias City.

“We are extremely proud of all of you! Tuman nga nag-sidlak ang kadalag-an sa ciudad sang Victorias,” he said.

The other winners next to Victorias City were: 1st runner-p Pinta Flores Festival of San Carlos City; 2nd runner-up Kansilay Festival of Silay City; 3rd runner-up Udyakan Festival of Kabankalan City; 4th runner-up Sinigayan Festival of Sagay City.

For the municipality category, the Tinabu-ay Festival, (Murcia) was named champion. Join Murcia are: 1st runner-up Kali-Kalihan Festival of Don Salvador Benedicto; 2nd runner-up Kisi-Kisi Festival of Ilog; 3rd runner-up Lubay-Lubay Festival of Cauayan; and 4th runner-up Lilas Pandan Festival of Calatrava.*