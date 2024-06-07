Murder raps eyed vs 5 suspects in slay of Grade 11 student

The Bacolod City Police Station 5 is now preparing the documents to file a murder complaint against the gunman and his four companions in the killing of the Grade 11 male student at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, on Sunday, June 2.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, said on Thursday, June 6, that they will file a murder complaint against Carlito Tongho, a resident of Barangay Granada, and four others, who are all still at large.

She said they are still conducting further investigations to determine the identities of Tongho’s companions.

Tongho and his four companions were said to be the suspects in the killing of Nicus Balagusa, 20, inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision.

The investigation showed that Balagusa was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area. Two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house, while three other suspects served as lookouts in the area.

The police are eyeing rape as the motive in the killing of the victim. Tongho was the father of the 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld, who was allegedly molested by the group of the victim.

Nillosan said they will also file a rape complaint against the two suspects, whose names are being withheld.

Aside from the two suspects, she said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the participation of their friends including Balagusa.*