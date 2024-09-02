Muslim community seeks city assistance to recognize them

A Muslim community in Bacolod City has sought the assistance of the city government to avail of the city’s program.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on market said leaders from various mosques in Bacolod City sought her assistance to recognize them as one community in the city.

“I advised them to organize and to accredit their groups so they can avail of the city’s program or any assistance,” she said.

She added that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is already planning to hold a summit with various sectors in November, and that will include the Muslim community.

Flor noted that last week, a group of young entrepreneurs Muslim took oath at the Bacolod City Government Center.

“We are happy that they want to engage with the city government,” Flor said.

She said most Muslim entrepreneurs are engaged in business at the malls and downtown area, adding that they are also helping the city’s economy.

Flor disclosed that thousands of Muslims are residents of Bacolod City. /MAP