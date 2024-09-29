Nabaja to challenge Tabujara for Cauayan Mayorship

Businessman Jurry Nabaja declared that he will run for Mayor of Cauayan against incumbent Mayor Johnrey Tabujara in the coming May 12, 2025 elections.

" It is confirmed that I am running for Mayor because of the claymore of the people of Cauayan," Nabaja said.

He said he is planning to file his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 1 under Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas.

He will run in tandem with Councilor Vico Perez and they will field a complete slate for Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Nabaja, an Engineer and a Real Estate Management by profession said he received invitations and clamors of the residents of Cauayan since 2021 but he decided not to take the challenge because politics is something new to him yet during that time.

He said he is the tumandok of Cauayan and sees the need to bring development to Cauayan that's why he is taking the challenge.

Tabujara for his part said, his team has been ready with their full slate for the coming election. He said all of them are incumbent officials except for one graduating member of the SB.

He said incumbent officials would usually expect to have an opponent during elections.

"It's their choice if they want to serve the people of Cauayan. I will seek re-election for my last term as Mayor," he added.

Tabujara is under the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

Meanwhile, Tabujara explained that the town's Lubay-lubay Festival will remain during their town fiesta.

He said that the first Bamboo Festival which was held last week for their Charter Anniversary was a trial and error in terms of people's acceptability because we only have one major activity which is the town fiesta.

The Bamboo Festival is not only about dances. I want to boost our economy for our hope to become the bamboo capital in the province and I asked Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson if our town would be given priority for such a title which is very relevant because our town derives from Bamboo or Cauayan, Tabujara said.

He revealed that they have a hectare bamboo plantation. (TDE)