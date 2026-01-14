Nabulao Beach Resort warns public of scam using Facebook account

THE management of Nabulao Beach Resort in Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental has issued a public warning against scammers using its Facebook account.

Christian Atadero, Nabulao Beach Resort general manager, said their primary Facebook Business Page, which previously had over 40,000 followers, has been compromised.

“Following the security breach, the page name was changed to ‘Flow with Soul,’ and its contact information was altered without authorization. Despite this, the resort’s original posts remain visible on the page’s timeline,” Atadero said.

Atadero noted that several days after the hacking incident, a fraudulent Facebook page surfaced using the exact name Nabulao Beach Resort, as well as the resort’s official profile and cover photos.

“This fake page has also reposted several videos taken from the compromised account. The individuals operating this page have been running paid advertisements while falsely representing themselves as the resort and soliciting payments from unsuspecting individuals,” Atadero said.

While the fraudulent page may appear to have a large number of followers, he said the majority of these are believed to be non-genuine or dummy accounts from various nationalities, seemingly intended to create a false appearance of credibility.

“Notably, the fake Facebook page does not display any legitimate contact details, including the absence of an official email address or contact number,” Atadero added.

Atadero said several victims have already come forward to report financial losses after unknowingly transacting with the scammers.

He said they have already created a new and legitimate Facebook page, “Nabulao Beach Resort – 2nd Account,” which now serves as the resort’s official platform for announcements, updates, and public awareness initiatives.

“The management strongly urges the public to exercise heightened caution when engaging in online transactions. To ensure authenticity and safeguard customers, guests are encouraged to verify through a WhatsApp video call at 0994 861 7120, allowing confirmation that communications are being conducted with authorized staff of Nabulao Beach Resort,” he added.

Atadero disclosed that they are also coordinating with the appropriate authorities and digital platforms to address the situation and prevent further incidents. (MAP)