National Government extends P45M aid for Negros LGUs hit by Tino

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the allocation of P45-million Presidential Assistance Fund for typhoon-affected local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the assistance will be distributed to the areas that severely hit by Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025.

These LGUs include the La Carlota City, La Castellana, and Moises Padilla that will receive P10 million each, as well as Binalbagan, Isabela and Hinigiran that will also receive P5 million each.

This is in addition to the P50 million earlier allocated for provincial typhoon response and rehabilitation efforts.

On November 11, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the National Government’s relief operations for communities affected by recent typhoons in Negros Occidental.

They were accompanied by Lacson and other representatives from the National Government on the on-site visit to the towns and cities in the Fifth District.

During their visit, the Department of Health (DOH) also turned over commodities and medicines amounting P196,000, which include medicines for leptospirosis, hypertension maintenance medications, vitamins, and water containers for safe water storage.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also provided 100 shelter-grade tarpaulins from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United States Agency for International Development.

Among the sites inspected include Biao Spillway in Binalbagan, Jose Pepito Montilla Garcia Sr. National High School in Moises Padilla, and the Buhangin River “Wipe-Out Bridge” in La Castellana, among others. (MAP)