National Government releases P45M aid to Negros Occidental

THE National Government released the P45-million Presidential Assistance Fund for typhoon-affected local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

La Castellana Vice Mayor Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan said they received the P10 million assistance during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday for the areas severely hit by Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025.

Aside from La Castellana, she said the town of Moises Padilla also received P10 million, and P5 million each for the towns of Binalbagan, Isabela and Hinigiran.

This is in addition to the P50 million earlier allocated for provincial typhoon response and rehabilitation efforts.

Aside from the cash assistance, Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also turned over construction materials for the families that lost their homes during the typhoon.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson also said the P50 million is already in the account of the province.

Lacson said the P50 million will be used as cash assistance or materials for housing for the typhoon affected families in the province.

“We are still deciding on what to do with the P50 million that we had,” he said.

He added the solution to the disaster brought about by Typhoon Tino cannot be addressed in a short time.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) records showed that Negros Occidental has at least 39,102 families from the 31 local government units affected by the typhoon.

On November 6, Marcos approved the declaration of a state of national calamity in light of the devastation of Typhoon Tino.

Lacson said Marcos also reassured that the National Government is aware of the situation not only in Negros Occidental but all over the country, especially those that were hit by the calamity. (MAP)