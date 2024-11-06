National Museum restores ancestral home of Gen. Aniceto Lacson

The National Museum of the Philippines and the heirs of Negrense Revolutionary Hero Gen. Aniceto Lacson signed a deed of donation on Al Cinco de Noviembre to restore to its original form, the 144-year-old ancestral home located in Hacienda Claparols, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Atty. Cecile Terol and Jeremy Barnes of the National Museum of the Philippines joined the Lacson family, former 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Talisay City Officials, the heirs, friends, and guests in the signing of the deed of donation and project kick-off that will cause the restoration of the said ancestral house.

She said, “It is an honor to, amid distinguished Negrenses, on this special day, as we take a monumental step in preserving a very important piece of the cultural patrimony of the Negros Island.”

Republic Act 11333, Section 4 - The Charter of the National Museum states that the National Museum shall be the primary institution of the State for the management and development of museums and collections of national scope or scope in the arts of arts, cultural heritage for purposes of protecting, preserving, studying and promoting the national patrimony for the benefit of current generations, supporting education and social progress, and contributing to economic development through tourism and educational, scientific, cultural and leisure services and industries.

“This sheds light on our presence here today and our role in preserving this extremely important heritage structure,” she said.

The essence of this ceremony is encapsulated in our vision for the Gen. Aniceto Lacson Ancestral House.

“Commencing with its restoration, we shall journey together towards bringing back its central role in the Negrense story, and allow us to step towards building a better province that is defined by a strong love and connection to its roots and pride in its distinct Negrense cultural identity,” she said.

Anna Balcells, a Lacson heir said, “As one of the descendants of Aniceto Lacson, I am deeply honored to stand here before you today. This house is the place where I was born, where I grew up, and where I spent some of the happiest years of my life. Here, together with my huge number of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd cousins from across generations, we built bonds, shared fun and laughter, and immersed ourselves in the stories of ourselves in the stories of our ancestors.”

This house, over a hundred years old, has been visited many times by noted Katipuneros, political and prominent families from this Island, from Cebu, Manila, and Iloilo during the Spanish, American, Japanese, and post-war times. We heard so many stories from our parents, grandparents, titos, and titas. Boy, if this wall could speak it would have a wealth of stories to tell.

In the 60s we saw and experienced big family reunions, grand formal parties with big band orchestras, with guests from all over the island Done 3. dressed in beautiful attires. There were visitors from all over the country, even foreigners living and working here to help the growing Sugar Industry.

This house was beautiful. It had chandeliers, tapestries, beautiful artworks, giant vases, carpets, impressive furniture, and a long dining table where all the politicians and guests would have serious lively debates.

It had a classical-style European garden with fountains all around it. To all of us Heirs of Aniceto Lacson this house became a part of our hearts—a place of love, warmth, unity, and family connection.

On November 5, 2024, as we entrust this ancestral house to the National Museum, allow me to celebrate the life of Aniceto Lacson and the timeless values he embodied. Don Aniceto was a tall man with a thunderous voice.

He was a gregarious, friendly yet strong-willed imposing character. He was a smart businessman who acquired big haciendas.

His eloquence led him to become a famous political figure during the Filipino-Spanish Revolution seeking independence from Spain.

He was a true Katipunero who, together with the prominent families north and south of Negros, managed to cause the bloodless surrender of the Spanish empire to Him and Juan Araneta, and became the President of the Cantonal Republic of Negros.

Don Aniceto was a man of courage, vision, and unwavering dedication to his people. He devoted his life to the ideals of freedom, independence, self-reliance, and prosperity, not only for his family but for the entire community of Negros and beyond.

He was a voice of strength and unity in the face of adversity, and a visionary who inspired others to build a future worthy of our nation's ideals.

“To my fellow descendants, many of whom are with us today: we stand here because of Him, connected by Done blood, legacy, and a shared responsibility to honor his life's work. As I look around and see our family, I'm reminded of the enduring strength of Don Aniceto's legacy in each of us. We are the stewards of this heritage, tasked with preserving his memory and passing on his values to the next generation.

“At this point, I would like to invite all family members here today to please stand. Let us recognize each other not just as relatives, but as inheritors of a vision, as keepers of a history that we now entrust to the care of the National Museum. We stand united, not only as a family but as a living testament to the legacy of Aniceto Lacson.

“To each of you, thank you for your continued dedication to preserving our family's heritage. May our unity and commitment serve as an example of the strength that our Dear Aniceto Lacson embodied. To all of us Heirs of Don Aniceto, this House is lovingly called Casa Grande. But it also is the Malacanang of Negros, and considered as one of the grandest Ancestral Houses in the Philippines. We all declare today that we are delighted that the National Museum of the Philippines has taken serious responsibility to take care of this House.

She also thanked First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Dina Arroyo Tantoco, Deputy Social Secretary to the President and direct ascendant of Gen. Aniceto Lacson and former Cong. Benitez for helping us put together this exciting endeavor.

Furthermore, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said, “On behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of Negros Occidental, I extend our deepest gratitude to the heirs of Gen. Aniceto Lacson for their donation. By entrusting this treasured ancestral home to the National Museum, you have taken a remarkable step to preserve our shared heritage, ensuring that future generations can connect with the spirit of courage and patriotism that defines our identity. Your commitment to honoring General Lacson's legacy strengthens our sense of pride and unity as Negrenses. Thank you for this lasting gift to our province and our nation.”

He added that it is a good day to be a Lacson.

To the National Museum of the Philippines, thank you for embracing the General Aniceto Lacson Ancestral House as part of the country's historical landmark and heritage structure.

By safeguarding this landmark, the National Museum affirms its commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Negros Occidental. This ensures that the legacy of our local heroes, along with the stories and values they embody, will be shared with generations to come.

Thank you for your unwavering support in honoring and preserving our history. History is more than just a narration of facts and dates; it is the story of who we are as a people, the triumphs and struggles that have shaped us, and the legacies we have inherited.

Historical landmarks serve as tangible reminders of the times that have defined the Negrense society, and they stand as testaments to the remarkable individuals, events, and places that deserve our recognition and remembrance.

Today, 126 years after the revolution won by a clever and exceptional bluff, we encourage our young people, to explore their roots, and to appreciate the struggles and achievements of those who came before them.

Let us ensure that historical markers become not just static symbols, but catalysts for learning and inspiration and a roadmap to understand our roots. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible - the historians, researchers, local authorities - the City Government of Talisay, community members, and most of all, the families and the heirs, who have collaborated to bring this day to fruition. Your dedication and passion for preserving our history are truly commendable.”