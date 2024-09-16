National validation team recommends Bago City as SGLG passer

Following a thorough assessment of the standard of governance and public service, the national validation team has recommended the City Government of Bago as a passer for the prestigious 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) - Bukidnon Provincial Director Rhona Pedraza-Abadilla, who led the national validation at the Bago City Community Center on Wednesday, September 11, said that based on their overall findings the city government obtained the “exceeds the expectation” ratings in almost all indicators under various local governance areas being assessed for the SGLG.

“It (Bago City) is now subject to the final deliberation of the Council of Good Local Governance,” she said, adding that "Congratulations on the job well done and I know that with or without the SGLG you will continue the culture of performance in your city."

The SGLG is a progressive assessment system that distinguishes remarkable local government performance across 10 governance areas.

After conducting interviews and onsite validation, the team reported that the city obtained the highest rating, which is five, in the Safety, Peace and Order area based on the support to the local police to address drug affectation and reduce crime rates as an indicator.

Among other indicators where the city obtained the “exceeds the expectation” ratings included full disclosure policy compliance under Financial Administration and Sustainability; local investment plan for health under Health Compliance and Responsiveness; establishment of Tourist Information and Assistance Center under Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and the Arts; Local Youth Development Council under Youth Development; and evacuation management system and resources, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LDRRM) Operations Center and approved Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CBDRRM) Plan under Disaster Preparedness.

Bago also got the highest rating in the Local Investment Incentive Code indicator under Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Local Solid Waste Management Board, solid waste management, and initiatives on wetlands and water bodies, water management, and parks and green spaces development under Environmental Management; functional Local School Board under Sustainable Education; mechanism for Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC), functionality of Local City Social Welfare and Development, and Local Development Council functionality under Social Protection and Sensitivity.

The city obtained a "meets expectation" rating in the Local Tourism Development Plan indicator under Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and the Arts; and streamlined process in doing business under the Business Friendliness and Competitiveness area.

For Mayor Nicholas Yulo, the SGLG program brings out the best out of everyone and its dedication to excellence in local governance puts everybody on their feet.

"Today is also an opportunity for us to give you the best of Bago City as well as progress and achievement," the mayor said in his welcome message, expressing hopes that the city will once again bring home the SGLG award this year.

The city first won the SGLG award in 2015 under the administration of then Mayor Ramon Torres, who is now the vice mayor of the city.

It bagged the same award in 2017 during the first term of Mayor Yulo.

Mayor Yulo said the recognition demonstrates that striving for excellence not only enhances the employees' performance but also boosts their overall well-being and self-esteem.

"This translates into good service thereby benefiting the community," he said, adding that "the commitment of our city hall to excellence has already led us to a culture of accountability, collaboration, and innovation."

For his part, Vice Mayor Torres said Bago City was able to sustain the many gains initiated many years back.

"We are very happy that we still excel in these areas and we are very proud of our hardworking men and women in the city hall for sustaining them," he added.

Meanwhile, the national validation team also included DILG-Bukidnon Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO) V Alicia Claire Popera. They were joined by DILG-Negros Occidental Cluster Head Maria Novie Mejiva and LGOO II Janelle Paderog.

Also present during the validation were Bago City LGOO VI Mia Asuncion Gatilogo, Councilors Marina Javellana-Yao, Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Victor Michael Javellana, Carlos Mondia, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir and Joseph Colmenares, ABC President Jovito Gahaton, SK Federation President Julianae Lavadia, city hall department heads, barangay captains, and some national government office representatives, among others. (PR)