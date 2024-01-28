Nat’l, local agencies in San Carlos plan for disasters, emergencies

At least 40 employees of the national and local agencies in San Carlos City including the private sector underwent a 4-day Contingency Planning (CP) Training starting Jan. 23-26, 2024, at Ma. Awani Hotel and Suites.

Said training course facilitated by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) aimed at obtaining knowledge, skills, and the right attitude, essential in formulating a contingency plan responsive to the needs that will arise during a worst-case disaster situation.

During a series of workshops, the participants agreed to work on the contingency plan for ground shaking (earthquake). Resource persons, Capacity Building and Training Section Chief Engr. Joseph Paul Nogra and Administrative Officer I Jessle Joy Perales of the OCD, Local DRRM Officer IV Dr. Merijene Ortizo and LDRRM Officer I-Research and Planning Olive Marie Baylon of Bago City, Planning Officer III Julie Cristy Gawal of the Provincial Planning and Development Office, and Local Government Operations Officer III Dexter Monserate of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Negros Occidental discussed the introduction to CP, factors, process, and testing the CP thru interactive lectures, workshops, structured learning, and tabletop exercise methodologies.

City Administrator Atty. Estefanio Libutan Jr., instead of Mayor Renato Gustilo, reminded the participants that although the training course has already concluded, their commitment to further enhance disaster preparedness and response, particularly on the potential impacts of ground shaking (earthquake) continues with the training outputs.

Libutan added that as the city grows in population, socio-economic, cultural, and political activities, multi-faceted and cross-cutting thrusts and initiatives in harnessing safety, adaptation, and disaster resilience must remain dynamic and forward-looking.

City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio, one of the participants was pleased and said the training was loaded with valuable information. She urged her co-participants to continue working together to update and create essential plans for the city.

City DRRM Officer Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr. emphasized that DRRM is not only about response but also comprises capability building.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gustilo signed today, Jan. 26, Executive Order No. 33, series of 2024, creating the technical working group (TWG) for the contingency plans for ground shaking (earthquake) and flood of San Carlos City.

Participants included in the TWG will undergo meetings, CP Finalization, simulation exercises, and other activities following the contingency planning seminar. (PR)