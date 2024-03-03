Naval Reserve Command eyes mobilization center in north Negros

The Naval Reserve Command-Naval Reserve Center Western Visayas (NRCen-WV) of the Philippine Navy is seeking a partnership with San Carlos City in Negros Occidental for the establishment of a mobilization center in northern Negros.

Mayor Renato Gustilo said he met with Lt. Col. Hilario De Vera Jr., commander of NRCen-WV, on Thursday to discuss the signing of a memorandum of understanding to reflect their shared commitment to enhancing regional security and preparedness.

“As agreements are being finalized, I assure our unwavering support and cooperation in the center’s establishment and operation. We express our readiness to collaborate with the Philippine Navy in this endeavor,” Gustilo said in a statement on Thursday night.

He was joined by Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona and San Carlos Development Board executive director Jose Miguel Valmayor during the meeting.

Gustilo said San Carlos City is “honored to be considered as the site for the mobilization center”, which is a recognition of the northern Negros city’s pivotal role in the regional defense landscape.

“I extend my sincerest appreciation to Lt. Col. Hilario De Vera Jr. and the NRCen-WV team for their proactive engagement and vision for strengthening our defense capabilities,” he added.

De Vera said they chose San Carlos City for its strategic defense location in Western Visayas.

It is also near Cebu province, where the headquarters of the Philippine Navy Naval Forces Central is located, he said.

De Vera said they are also planning to hold a recruitment for the Naval Reserve Force in San Carlos City. (PNA)