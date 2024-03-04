NBI-Bacolod denies conflict among agents

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Bacolod office head Renoir Baldovino denied that there was conflict among its agents that led to the dumping of body parts outside the gate of its office located in Aguinaldo Street, Bacolod City on March 1.

Baldovino said Monday, March 4, that there is no conflict among his personnel. "We have a good working relationship," he pointed out.

Claims that jealousy and misunderstanding were the cause of the dumping of the severed body parts in their office were unfounded, he stressed.

"We are currently waiting for instructions or orders from our central office before we conduct our own investigation," Baldovino said.

Police Captain Glenn Montaño, Bacolod City Police Office Station 2, said they have talked to Special Investigator (SI) William De Arca, and he said someone in the NBI "may be jealous of him."

He claimed there is a misunderstanding among employees of the NBI-Bacolod District Office that is the reason behind the incident, Montaño said.

De Arca was linked to the incident of the dumped body parts as he was named as an alleged protector of an alleged drug lord.*