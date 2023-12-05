NBI Bacolod disarms intel officer for pulling gun out

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bacolod City office chief Renoir Baldovino said Monday, December 4, that their intelligence officer, who was caught on a closed-circuit television publicly displaying her gun at a restobar in Bacolod City last week, has been disarmed.

Baldovino said that Janna Marie Navales is currently on leave.

He added that the regional office has already investigated the incident. "They will submit it to the national office of the NBI and the Internal Affairs Division (IAD) will look into it," Baldovino said.

A blotter complaint filed by John Carlo Jison, 20, and a waiter at a restobar located at 18th Lacson Street Lacson, showed that at about 11 pm on Friday, November 24, Navales after a drinking session with her friends returned to the establishment and insisted that she left the jacket and cellphone there.

The incident was also captured by one of the establishment's CCTV which Navales holding her firearm behind her, although she never pointed it at the victim.

Baldovino clarified that Navales has not been suspended pending the result of the investigation of the agency's IAD.

"We are ready to implement whatever will be the decision," he said.*