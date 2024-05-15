NBI Bacolod gets new chief

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Bacolod City has a new head.

NBI-Bacolod executive officer Jose Gabriel Jr. confirmed Tuesday, May 14, that lawyer Manuel Fayre Jr. has been appointed as the new agent-in-charge and has reported to the office on May 6.

He replaced lawyer Renoir Baldovino who was transferred to the NBI Tarlac district office as its executive officer.

Gabriel said the transfer of Badovino is part of the regular reshuffling of personnel.

Fayre previously heads the NBI Anti-Terrorism Division and has served as agent-in-charge in Capiz before his assignment to Bacolod City, Gabriel said.

Gabriel said Fayre is currently in the NBI head office to turn over his responsibilities to his replacement.

"He will return this week to Bacolod to lead a mandatory annual team-building activity of employees," he added.

Baldovino is the longest-serving NBI Bacolod head as he served for seven years here, starting March 2017, he also said.

"He told me that his focus will just be work. We will not choose, as long as it is within our primary jurisdiction," Gabriel added.

As to the possible augmentation of personnel at NBI-Bacolod, he said, "The manpower is the same."

Gabriel clarified that despite being just a district office, NBI Bacolod covers the whole of Negros Occidental.*