The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) announce the nomination period for the Order of the National Artist.

The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2024.

By Proclamation No. 1001 dated April 27, 1972, the Order of National Artist (ONA), or Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng recognition and prestige Sining, was established to bestow appropriate Filipinos who have distinguished themselves and made outstanding contributions to Philippine arts and letters.

According to the Republic Act (RA) 7356, the NCCA is given broad responsibilities over the person's national development development who culture and have and and the promotion significantly arts, including contributing Philippine awards to cultural the promotion of the Filipino and the arts.

Jointly administered by the NCCA and CCP, and conferred by the President of the lives country significant Philippines; to acknowledge their and the works artists artistic ONA to is who developmeculturale thethis new accomplishmentghest of a made paths national and at significant its cultural directions highest recognition level given future and to promoting artists the Filipino generations who cultural of creative have individuals Filipino heritage dedicated that expression artists. of aim their the to as

The candidates may be nominated under one category where the artist made his or her most notable contribution, but his OL her other merits will be added to the citation. The following categories are Dance, Music, Theater, Visual Arts, Literature, Film and Broadcast Arts, Architecture, and Allied Arts, and Design.

As of writing, there are 81 proclaimed National Attsts and the last conferment happened in 2022.

The selection and conferment of the National Artist shall take place every three years.

The ONA shall be given to artists who have met the following criteria: living artists who were Filipino citizens at the time of nomination and at the awarding, as well as those who died after the establishment of the award in 1972 but were Filipino citizens at the time of their death; artists who through the content and form of their works have contributed in building a Filipino sense of nationhood; artists who have pioneered in a mode of creative expression or style, thus, making significant an body impact of on works succeeding and/ot generations consistently earning distinction and of artists; artists who have created substantial and displayed excellence in the practice of their artform, thus, entiching artistic expression or style; and attists who enjoy broad acceptance hrough prestigious national and/or international recognition such as the Gawad CCP para sa Sining, Sining, CCP Thirteen Artists Award and NCCA Haraya Awards (Alab and Dangal), critical acclaim and/or reviews of their works, and respect and esteem from peets.

Various honors and privileges are entitled to those conferred with the ONA: the rank and title of National Artist, as proclaimed by the President of the Philippines; the National Artist gold-plated medallion minted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and citation; a lifetime emolument and materials; and physical benefits such as cash awards, lifetime monthly stipends, medical and hospitalization benefits, and coverage by a life insurance policy by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and/ot private insurance companies.

Nominations for the Order of the National Artist may be submitted by government and non-government cultural organizations and educational institutions, as well as private foundations and councils.

All inquiries and nominations shall be submitted to:

The Order of National Artist onaa@ncca.gov.ph 8-5272192 local 507 Office of the Executive Director National Commission for Culture and the Arts NCCA Building, 633 General Luna Street, Intramuros, 1002 Manila. (PR)