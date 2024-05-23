NCR-FEU wins vs Cordillera RFA

The National Capital Region-Far Eastern University (NCR-FEU) demolished the Cordillera Regional Football Association (RFA) with a convincing 12-1 victory on the opening day of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 19 Boys National Championship elimination rounds at the Panaad Park and Stadium pitch in Bacolod City on Tuesday, May 21.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Rookie of the Year Jacob Keleghan along with midfielder Airrol Pelarca scored a combined six goals for the team.

Keleghan said that they were just following the instructions of their coach and enjoyed the game.

Moreover, the hometeam NORFA-STI also secured a dominating win against the Southeast Luzon Masbate-RFA 7-1.

NORFA managed to bounce back after its previous loss to Masbate RFA in last year's semis.

Erros Guitche made a great header in the 47th minute to extend NORFA-STI lead against South Luzon- Masbate RFA, 6-0 before the end of the half.

NORFA head coach Ian Combate said they are happy to have their first win for the crowd.

John LLoyd Liguaton, who was hailed Man of the Match, said that they did it for their family and it's their goal to level up.

Liguaton is also hopeful to be part of the national team someday.

For his part, Coach Felix Rivera of Masbate RFA said they expect retaliation from the home team and he promised to make adjustments in their coming match-up with Cordillera RFA, on Thursday, at 5 p.m. at the Panaad pitch.

"Fatigued may have affected the team's performance considering our long haul travel, days before the match," Rivera said.

The Negros selection team will have to battle it out with NCR-FEU on the second day of the semis.*