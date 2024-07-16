NDRRMC: 2 dead as 'habagat' rains drench Mindanao

Two persons were reported killed as heavy rains spawned by the southwest monsoon (habagat) battered a large part of Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said one of the two reported fatalities has been confirmed and recorded in Northern Mindanao.

The other fatality from the Davao Region is still undergoing validation, along with reports of two injured and one missing from Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, some 60,841 families in 310 barangays in the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were affected by bad weather which has been plaguing Mindanao since last week.

Of this, 4,767 families are being served inside 55 evacuation centers while the remainder have either returned home or been aided by friends and relatives.

Some 73 houses were damaged -- 43 of which were partially damaged and 30 were totally damaged.

On Sunday, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr. led the distribution of family food packs and cash aid to affected families in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

This complies with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure the fast delivery of aid to flood-affected areas. (PNA)