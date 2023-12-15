Neg. Occ. culminates VAW-free campaign with awards

The Negros Occidental Provincial Council for Women (PCW) awarded outstanding government offices, campaign and organizations during the culmination activity of the 18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW) December 12 at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City.

San Carlos City Children and Women's Affairs Inc. (SCCCAWAI) was awarded as champion for the 18-Day Campaign to EVAW with a cash prize of P5,000; Brgy. 5 as 2nd place in 2023 Best Barangay VAW Desk with P30,000; and Teresita Genzola of Brgy. 5 as 2nd runner-up for 2023 Best Barangay VAW Desk Officer and received P8,000.

Barangay Balabag of La Carlota City was hailed champion for the 2023 Best VAW Desk and Desk Officer for the city category, while Brgy. Burgos of the Municipality of Pontevedra for the municipality category. Both received P40,000 for VAW Desk, and P10,000 for VAW officers.

In the 18-Day Campaign to EVAW Best of champion Bago City and Municipality of Calatrava were declared champions in the city and municipality category and received P10,000 each.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Women Rita S. Gatuslao, and Provincial Council for Women Chairperson Atty. Andrea Si led the awarding ceremony; winners also received certificates and trophies.

Gatuslao emphasized that women should unite against violence by standing together to challenge societal norms, demand change, and create support with a network that can end VAW and foster a safe space for all.

La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalandoon, Municipality of Pontevedra Mayor Jose Maria Alonso, and Municipality of Calatrava Mayor Marilyn Era also assured everyone that their respective local government units will continuously support and strengthen the campaign.

On the other hand, Fr. Robert Locsin of Diocesan Commission on Migrants and Executive Director-Quidan Kaisahan Imelda Villacin also talked about preventing cyber-trafficking of children and youth, and Tambala; a collective community action against VAW. (PR)