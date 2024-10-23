Neg Occ facebook hacked

The provincial government through its Information Technology Department is trying to recover its official Facebook account after it was hacked early in the morning on Tuesday, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando said.

Diaz said many noticed that the social media page of the Province of Negros Occidental had some posts of lewd women with some looking or asking for boyfriends.

He said the matter has been brought up to the IT Department and that it is being addressed already.

"Our ITs have the experience and we hope to recover the page. We hope to resume posting official activities of the province and the governor.

It was the first time it happened to the official page of the province," Diaz added. "We will secure the page and we just have to respond and minimize it from happening again in the future," Diaz further said. (TDE)