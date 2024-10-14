Neg Occ has highest PDL voters for 2025 polls

Negros Occidental has the highest number of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) voters in Western Visayas, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) record showed.

The province will have nearly 5,000 PDL voters with 1,000 as newly registered voters for the May 12, 2025 elections.

Jail Senior Inspector Atty. Juniven Umadhay, spokesperson of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said the reason for the higher number of PDLs registering to vote next year was because the Supreme Court passed a resolution allowing PDLs to exercise their right to vote.

George Garcia, Comelec Chairman said qualified PDLs may vote in areas where they are registered if they are detained there, but would need the court's approval if they needed to vote elsewhere.

Even if they are behind bars, unless convicted with finality, their constitutional right to suffrage must be upheld, the Comelec said. (TDE)