Neg. Occ. has more than 1.9M voters

Negros Occidental has more than 1.9 million voters as of July 15 this year.

Data from the provincial office of the Commission on Election showed that the province has 1,954,679 voters.

The capital city of Bacolod City, classified as a highly urbanized city, recorded a total of 340, 828 voters.

Among the component local government units in Negros Occidental, Kabankakalan City registered the biggest number of voters at 107,071.

The province's 6th district has the biggest number of voters at 320, 634;

the 3rd district-311, 432; 5th district- 294, 751; 1st district- 254, 852; 4th district - 241, 631 and the 2nd district- 208, 551.

Of the total number of voters, females recorded 976, 878 while the males were at 929,

Negros Occidental has 662 barangays, 13, 140 established precincts and 5, 452 clustered barangays.

Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria, the provincial election supervisor, earlier said his target is 200,000 new voters.

The voter registration started last February 12 and will end on September 30. (TDE)