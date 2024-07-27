Neg Occ held training for Barangay Secretaries

Barangay secretaries from various LGUs of Negros Occidental participated in the Training and Development Program, held at a hotel in Bacolod City, last July 24.

Negros Occidental Gov. Bong Lacson joined the opening program of the activity, together with Board Member Richard Sablan and DILG Negros Occ. Director Teodora Sumagaysay.

Gov. Lacson lauded the barangay secretaries for their hard work and dedication in fulfilling their duties, particularly acting as the custodian of documents and records, and serving as a conduit between the Sanggunian, the LGUs, NGOs, POs, and the general public on all matters about legislation.

He also thanked the League of Secretaries to the Sanngunian in Negros Occidental, for leading the training and development program, which aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills for effective governance and barangay legislation.

“As your Governor, I hope that you will make the most of this program, gaining valuable insights and tools to enhance your capabilities in fulfilling your roles. Your dedication will undoubtedly contribute to more effective and responsive governance within your barangay,” he said.