Neg Occ joins seminar on local poverty reduction

Negros Occidental LGUs, concerned national government agencies, and stakeholders attend the Magna Carta of the Poor (MCP) – Local Poverty Reduction Action Plan (LPRAP) Orientation – Seminar held at a Hotel in Bacolod City, last July 30.

In his message, Gov. Lacson said that the Magna Carta of the Poor Act (Republic Act No. 11291) aims to regulate government policies to uplift the standard of living of the poor and provide them with sustained opportunities for growth and development, thus, the local governments must be knowledgeable in the preparation and formulation of the respective Local Poverty Reduction Action Plans.

He said that the plans and other local initiatives must be responsive to the needs and relevant to the constituents of the province, and in harmony with the National Poverty Reduction Plan.

He also said that the provincial government’s commitment to poverty reduction is not merely an obligation but a moral imperative.