Negros Occidental recorded 200 dengue cases in the first week of October this year, data from the Provincial Health Office.

The PHO logged a total of 4,673 dengue cases from January 1 to October 5.

Of the total number of cases, Bago City has the greatest number of cases with 476 cases.

The cases this year increased by 286.20% compared to the same period last year.

Fatalities from dengue remained at 13 deaths. (TDE)