The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental turned over financial assistance worth P2 M to St. Scholastica’s Bacolod Alumnae Foundation, Inc. for their various community programs and services, including medical missions for indigents in the province.

Gov. Bong Lacson turned over the check to foundation representatives, Maria Soledad Chua and Jeanne Louise Yulo, at the Provincial Capitol, Wednesday, July 3. (PR)