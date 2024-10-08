Negros Oriental under Comelec watchlist

The whole Negros Oriental is under the Watchlist of the Commission on Election, Comelec Negros Island Region Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano said on Monday.

"Last Barangay election the whole Negros Oriental was put under Comelec control.

Based on our guidelines the whole province will be under watchlist because of the history of being placed under Comelec control," Castillano said.

He explained that the determination of areas under watchlist or hotspots is for their security plan for the augmentation of forces. "There is an intense political rivalry provincewide in Neg.Or.," he added.

For the gubernatorial race Former Governor Pryde Henry Teves has already filed his Certificate of Candidacy to challenge incumbent Negros Oriental Governor Manuel "Chaco" L. Sagarbarría.

The peace and order in the province have been under watch since the assassination of the late Governor Roel Degamo on March 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Castillano said there is the area under watchlist in Negros Occidental this time relative to the coming May 12, 2025 elections. (TDE)