NegOcc, Bacolod, 20 LGUs pass 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping standards 

The provincial government of Negros Occidental and 21 other local government units in the province, including Bacolod City, passed the 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping standards.

A list released by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Western Visayas named the provincial government of Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, the component cities of Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, Kabankalan, Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Sipalay, Talisay and Victorias, and the municipalities of Candoni, Hinigaran, Ilog, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, San Enrique and Valladolid, as GFH passers.

The GFH is given to local government units with good performance in financial transparency and accountability in local government operations.*