NegOcc bans selling of illegally obtained fish in food terminal market

Negros Occidental’s provincial government has prohibited the selling of illegally obtained fish in its food terminal market here after authorities intercepted about 180 kg. of abandoned fish caught using dynamite, in the facility.

The directive was issued by the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD) to tenants, suppliers, and fish traders on Monday afternoon, based on the joint landing denial operation conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine National Police on Sunday.

Commander Jansen Benjamin, chief of Coast Guard Station - Northern Negros Occidental, said in an interview on Tuesday that they still have no information on the source of the six boxes of golden trevally, locally known as “badlon,” worth about PHP50,000.

He added that they could not identify anyone who could be charged for the illegal activity because the fish were abandoned.

The spot examination conducted by BFAR fish examiner ArlanMirambel showed they were caught using explosives.

In a memorandum order, Omega Ciocon, EEDD focal person for the food terminal market, said that in compliance with Section 126 of The Fisheries Code, as amended, the province is strictly prohibiting the sale, possession, or dealing of illegally caught or taken fish within the premises of the food terminal market.

“The Food Terminal Market of Negros Occidental (FTMON) is dedicated to maintaining the integrity and sustainability of our fisheries, and we require your full cooperation in this endeavor. No illegally caught or taken fish shall be tolerated within the FTMON,” she added.

Ciocon said the provincial government is committed to cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the law is strictly followed and will actively work with law enforcement and regulatory agencies to prevent any illegally caught or taken fish from entering or being sold within the facility. (PNA)