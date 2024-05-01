NegOcc barangays get P29.3-M financial aid from Province

A total of P29.3 million worth of financial assistance were distributed to 120 barangays of the different towns and cities of Negros Occidental, for the implementation of local projects on April 30.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson led the ceremonial distribution of checks to the punong barangays and authorized barangay officials at the Capitol Social Hall, in the presence of Board Member Jeffrey Tubola.

The said barangay projects include the installation of solar-powered street lights, improvement of water systems, construction of perimeter fences, construction of multi-purpose halls and footwalks, construction of potable water system, improvement of drainage systems, and regravelling of farm-to-market road, among others.

The beneficiary barangays received P250,000 each for their respective projects. (PR)