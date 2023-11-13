NegOcc celebrates 19th Prov’l Wildlife Month

Negros Occidental recently kicked off the 19th Provincial Wildlife Month celebration, November 9.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the opening of the Provincial Wildlife Month today at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

This year’s theme is “Kahoy nga Lawaan kag Pispis nga Salaksakan, Diri sa Negros Ginapadamo kag Ginahalungan”.

A Negros Wildlife Foot Parade along Gatuslao Street and Capitol Park and Lagoon, and Headdress and Sayawit Competition were also held as part of the opening ceremonies.

The 19th Provincial Wildlife Month in Negros Occ. aims to promote awareness of the diverse array of species in the province, as well as celebrate the beauty and variety of these species and preserve them for future generations. It is co-presented by the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO), Department of Environment and Natural Resources-PENRO Negros Occ., USAID, Gerry Roxas Foundation, Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (PhilBio), and Ayala Malls.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental High School emerged as the champion from the 67 participating schools at the 18th Provincial Wildlife Quiz Bowl took held center at Cadiz City Arena, Nov. 10.

Negros Occidental National Science High School and Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod secured the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

The tilt was organized by Cadiz City ENR Office, Community ENR Office-Cadiz, and PENRO-Negros Occ. in collaboration with PEMO and PhilBio.

The quize bowl is organized annually to spread environmental and conservation awareness, and foster a deeper understanding of wildlife conservation among students.*