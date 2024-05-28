NegOcc concludes successful renewable energy week, expo

The Province of Negros Occidental ends today its Provincial Renewable Energy (R/E) Week & EXPO, a week-long celebration to promote sustainable energy solutions, highlighted by exhibits and a series of insightful events, forums, and discussions.

The R/E Week, earmarked from May 20-24, 2024, brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, government officials, and the power consuming public to foster dialogue and collaboration in advancing renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency, supported by the Negrosanon Initiative for Climate and the Environment (NICE).

Inaugural Launch and Expo

The event kicked off on May 20 at the Ayala Event Center with a ribbon-cutting for the RE Expo, followed by a tour of exhibits showcasing the latest in renewable energy technology from developers and power producers, distributors and suppliers.

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson delivered the welcome address, followed by a report on the outputs of the May 3 Power Summit by PCEEC Rafael Coscolluela. Director Marissa Cerezo from the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB) of the Department of Energy delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable energy.

The opening program concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation and a photo opportunity with power industry stakeholders.

The day also included the switch-on of a solar-powered pump at the Capitol Lagoon, with the Governor & other officials driven to the lagoon entrance on board an electric car.

LGU Day

May 21 was designated as "LGU Day," focusing on the theme "LGUs at the Forefront of Just Energy Transition, Renewable Energy Adoption, and Energy Efficiency and Conservation."

The day was marked by informative sessions on the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2023-2050, the harmonized RE permitting processes through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS), and the mainstreaming of energy efficiency and conservation programs in local government units.

The La Carlota Solar PV Experience was shared by Mayor Rex Jalando-on, providing valuable insights into practical RE implementation.

The sessions were attended by Mayors, energy committee chairs, local planning coordinators, and representatives from various sectors.

Forum on Solar Power Systems

On May 22, a forum on Solar Power Systems was held at Ayala Capitol Central Function Room 1.

The forum provided insights on "Solar 101," on-grid, off-grid and hybrid systems and net metering, as well as financing options.

Policy and regulatory issues as well as investor concerns were also discussed during the panel discussion featuring panelists representing key industry players, from power distributors, systems installers, developers, suppliers, regulators and the financing sector.

The event aimed to educate homeowners

institutional power consumers, and prospective customers on the benefits and implementation of solar energy solutions.

Forum on Responsible Renewable Energy

A parallel forum on responsible renewable energy was also conducted, led by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in Partnership with Reboot PH, Oxfam Pilipinas, and LRC.

The event, held at the Social Hall, was attended by CSOs, academia, students, and other stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and responsible energy practices.

Another forum was organized by Negros Biodiversity Action Group to highlight Sweet Spots Between Biodiversity & Renewable Energy, attended largely by the youth, academe and civil society representatives.

The Renewable Energy Week officially ends on May 24 but follow-up activities during the Environment Month of June will be undertaken, including turnover of solar pump systems and kits to selected recipients. In a closing message to conclude R/E Week, Gov. Lacson underscored the province's commitment to renewable energy and celebrated the collective efforts and collaboration of all participants in promoting a sustainable future through a just transition to renewable energy.

The governor expressed his gratitude to all attendees, speakers, exhibitors, and partners for their active participation and support throughout the R/E Week. (PR)