Bacolod

Neg.Occ. earns more than P3.3B in tourist arrivals

TOURIST ARRIVALS CONTINUE: Following the imposition of the ban Sunday on the entry into the Philippines of travelers, except Filipino citizens and permanent resident visa holders, coming from China or its Special Administrative Regions, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport continues to receive a stream of tourists, including from Asia but not from China, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Associated Press reports that as of Monday, the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease has infected more than 17,300 people in 24 countries, and killed 362 people. (Sunstar Photo / Allan Cuizon)
TOURIST ARRIVALS CONTINUE: Following the imposition of the ban Sunday on the entry into the Philippines of travelers, except Filipino citizens and permanent resident visa holders, coming from China or its Special Administrative Regions, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport continues to receive a stream of tourists, including from Asia but not from China, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Associated Press reports that as of Monday, the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease has infected more than 17,300 people in 24 countries, and killed 362 people. (Sunstar Photo / Allan Cuizon)

The Provincial Tourism Office reported that the province earned P3,362,210,475.00 from January to July 2024. The province reported that  396,721 overnight tourists arrived in the province during the period and 894,029 same-day tourists.

In 2023 the province earned  P6,225,314,550  for tourist arrivals in the entire year. Earlier Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the province will expand Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary after they received the Special patent title of the resort owned and managed by the provincial government.

The province also purchased an additional 11 hectares for the Mambukal expansion to construct high-end villas to attract more tourist arrivals to the province. (TDE)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph