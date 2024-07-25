Neg.Occ. earns more than P3.3B in tourist arrivals

The Provincial Tourism Office reported that the province earned P3,362,210,475.00 from January to July 2024. The province reported that 396,721 overnight tourists arrived in the province during the period and 894,029 same-day tourists.

In 2023 the province earned P6,225,314,550 for tourist arrivals in the entire year. Earlier Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the province will expand Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary after they received the Special patent title of the resort owned and managed by the provincial government.

The province also purchased an additional 11 hectares for the Mambukal expansion to construct high-end villas to attract more tourist arrivals to the province. (TDE)