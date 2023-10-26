NegOcc hosts Regional Organic Agriculture Congress

Negros Occidental is hosting the 9th Regional Organic Agriculture Congress with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson welcoming all participants and guests during the opening program at Negros Residences in Bacolod City, October 24.

Department of Agriculture Usec. Zamzamin Ampatuan, Regional Executive Director of the Department of Agriculture 6 Dennis Arpia, National Organic Agriculture Program (NOAP) Dir. Bernadette San Juan, LGUs, national government agencies, and organic stakeholders attended the activity.

The congress, which will run until Oct. 27, seeks to optimize the sustainability and interdependency of the agriculture sector and the environment, as well as provide a venue for sharing and learning about the best practices in organic agriculture in the region, including the latest advancements and marketing strategies.

The exhibit booth at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central Fiesta Market, was also officially opened after the opening program.

Lacson said that Western Visayas has always been one of the top performers in organic agriculture.

He said that the dedication of the organic stakeholders and partners is not only commendable but vital for the economic development of the region, the well-being of communities, and mitigating the destruction of the environment.

The congress is themed, Kabuhayang OA (Organic Agriculture), Kinabukasang OK. (PR)