NegOcc logs 3.2K dengue cases since January, up 214% from 2023

Dengue cases in Negros Occidental increased by 214.29 percent in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the number of cases during the same period last year, data released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday showed.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, a total of 3,234 cases, including nine deaths, were reported, higher by 1,029 cases from the 2,205 cases logged in the same period in 2023.

The top 10 local government units in Negros Occidental with the highest number of cases are Hinoba-an with 312, followed by Bago City, 274; Sipalay City, 234 with one death; Talisay City, 208; Sagay City, 199; San Carlos City, 198; Kabankalan City, 196; Silay City, 186 with one death; Cadiz City, 179; and Cauayan, 171.

Based on the CHO surveillance report, the 1- to 10-year age group has the highest number of cases, although the patients’ ages ranged from zero to 92 years.

In its advisory, the PHO encouraged Negrenses to take proactive measures by following the 4S strategy to fight the mosquito-borne illness.

These include the Search and destroy mosquito breeding places, Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation for fever lasting more than two days, and Say no to indiscriminate fogging.

According to the Department of Health, the 4S is one way of preventing the population of dengue-carrying mosquitoes and safeguarding oneself from being exposed to these vectors.

“By focusing on the strategies, 4S aims to reduce mosquito breeding sites and minimize the risk of dengue transmission,” it added. (PNA)