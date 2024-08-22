NegOcc logs highest average rice yield in W. Visayas

Negros Occidental recorded the highest rice yield at 4.01 metric tons (MT) per hectare in Western Visayas in 2023 to remain the second top-performing rice producer in the region.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson cited this accomplishment under agriculture and food security during his State of the Province Address delivered before the Provincial Board, led by Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and the department and office heads at the Capitol Social Hall Tuesday afternoon.

"The importance of agricultural production in achieving food security is always challenged by various factors. However, in 2023, we were recognized for having the highest rice average yield at 4.01 MT per hectare in Region 6," he said.

With a total of 486,053.60 MT total production last year, Negros Occidental has a rice sufficiency level of 84.08 percent.

Meanwhile, the province has allocated PHP5 million to 38 seed growers as part of the “BinhisaProbinsya,” a program that aims to make quality seeds available to rice farmers.

"We achieved a total remitted sales income of PHP1.3 million from our provincial farms and nurseries, generating PHP642,336 from commercial rice seed production," Lacson said.

For agricultural infrastructure and machinery, the province distributed one agricultural tramline in La Carlota City, five communal irrigation projects, 15 floating tillers, 15 rice threshers and 58 pumps with engines.

"These projects totaled PHP44.9 million, aiming to promote modern technology and farm mechanization to enhance agricultural productivity," the governor said.

Lacson also mentioned PHP50 million worth of assistance to 5,000 farmers and fisherfolk distributed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his visit to the province last June 27.

Each beneficiary, severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon and validated by the Department of Agriculture, received PHP10,000. (PNA)