NegOcc makes emergency purchase of insecticides to contain armyworms

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Tuesday the provincial government would make an emergency purchase of insecticides to contain the infestation of fall armyworm in sugarcane and corn fields in seven local government units (LGUs) of the province.

“So far, we have provided pesticides. We are going through an emergency purchase of insecticides. We have also coordinated with the Sugar Regulatory Administration as far as drone spraying is concerned,” he told reporters.

Citing the report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Lacson identified the affected localities as Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Binalbagan, and Ilog, all situated in central and southern Negros.

Crop damage has been reported in 296 hectares of plantations tilled by about 381 farmers in 17 barangays as of June 21.

“We are also providing labor for the spraying. We hope that we can remedy the situation. I don’t have yet a report on the value of damaged crops,” Lacson said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, armyworms are destructive pests named after their army-like movement in agricultural fields. They usually consume turf grass but will eat any vegetation in their path.

Various studies showed prolonged drought followed by heavy rains sustain the development of armyworms. (PNA)