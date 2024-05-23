NegOcc mayors urge LCP to convene amid suspension of nat’l president

The Association of Chief Executives (ACE) in Negros Occidental called on the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) to authorize the national chair, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, to convene the league following the suspension of its national president, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, president of Negros ACE, said on Monday that the absence of Rama should not mean that the LCP would not move forward with its initiatives.

“The resolution is urging the national chairman to discuss among the members what will happen moving forward because of the unfortunate event that Mayor Mike Rama has been suspended,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Provincial Renewable Energy Week here.

Benitez said that as the LCP focal mayor for youth and sports development, he has initiated two national programs set for launch this month and in June.

“So what will happen? The programs have been approved by the national executive board and the greater majority is also okay with it,” he added.

In a resolution unanimously passed on May 10, the Negros ACE called on the LCP officers and board of directors to “temporarily authorize LCP chairman Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, to convene the league in the absence of LCP president Mayor Michael Rama.”

“The leadership of Negros ACE recognizes the importance of ensuring continuity and seamless operations, particularly in times of transition or temporary absence of key office bearers,” it said.

As such, the suspension of Rama is “necessitating the designation of an authorized representative to convene and preside over association matters during his absence.”

“It is imperative to maintain the continuity of operations, decision-making processes, and engagement with stakeholders to uphold the interests and objectives of the LCP and its member-local government units,” the Negros ACE added.

On May 8, the Office of the Ombudsman suspended Rama and seven other Cebu City officials over non-payment of salaries of several city hall employees.

In a 10-page resolution, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said they found sufficient grounds to issue the preventive suspension against the mayor because of grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest, among others. (PNA)