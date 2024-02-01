NegOcc poultry, livestock producers convene in consultative confab

The Provincial Veterinary Office spearheaded the LGU-PVO Livestock Consultative Conference, held at the Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City, yesterday (Jan. 30), attended by the members and officers of the Poultry and Livestock Association in Negros Occidental (PLANO) and Negros Occ. Swine Inseminators (NOSI).

The group discussed the implementation of the approved projects for the year 2024, and other updates on the livestock and poultry industry in the province.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson commended PLANO and NOSI for their dedication to the development of local agricultural techniques.

“I am confident that your combined efforts will contribute to our province’s development goals,” he said.

The governor said he hopes the consultative conference will contribute a lot to improving strategies, discussing best practices, and addressing challenges related to the welfare of the livestock and poultry and the advancement of the agricultural sector.

The new officers of PLANO and NOSI, took their oaths of office before Gov. Lacson, as part of the activity, in the presence of Provincial Veterinarian, Dr. Placeda Lemana.

The PVO also distributed veterinary drugs and biosecurity supplies to LGUs and PLANO members, as part of the preparations for El Niño. (PR)