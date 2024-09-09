NegOcc taps online channels for payment of hostel, resort bookings

The Negros Occidental provincial government will soon accept online payment for bookings with the province-owned Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary and Negros Residences through a partnership with Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) and leading payments provider Paynamics Technologies Inc.

The system is still being finalized and polished for the target start of operation in the fourth quarter of the year, according to an update from the Information and Communications Technology Division on Thursday.

In a statement, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the initiative is the province’s way of embracing digital solutions.

“Through this partnership, we are making it easier and more convenient for clients of our province’s key tourism facilities, particularly Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary and Negros Residences,” he added.

The governor noted the initiative is not only about modernizing the province’s systems but also about empowering the communities to engage in seamless transactions.

“This would save time, reduce costs, and improve overall productivity. We are confident that this move will contribute to the continued development of Negros Occidental as we work together to build a more connected, efficient, and progressive province,” he said.

Lacson signed the tripartite memorandum of agreement with PVB president and chief executive officer Renato Claravall and Paynamics chief executive officer Mylene Chua-Magleo at the Capitol Social Hall here on Aug. 28.

“I’m so thankful to Governor Lacson for giving the bank and our partner this opportunity to help the province be at the cutting edge of ease of doing business. On the side of the bank, this adds another layer to our strong relationship with the province and our ability to deliver more services that the province needs,” Claravall said.

Chua-Magleo said the “collaboration symbolizes a shared commitment to promoting innovation, good governance, transparency, and enhanced efficiency in the governance services.” (PNA)