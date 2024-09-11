NegOcc TLDC earns P2-M sales in first 7 months of 2024

The Negros Occidental Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC) earned PHP2 million in total gross sales from homegrown food and non-food products from January to July 2024.

The figure is much higher than last year’s sales of PHP2 million for the entire year, data on Monday showed.

“Through our TLDC, we are now assisting a total of 168 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province, in contrast to only 25 two years ago,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a statement.

From January to June this year, the TLDC conducted 42 food and non-food skills training to 2,102 individuals from various local government units.

Currently, 591 varieties of food and non-food products are on display at the TLDC located along the North Capitol Road in this city.

“We also support our trainees by facilitating the marketing of their products through trade fairs and showroom display and selling,” Lacson said.

In June this year, the province’s Abanse Showroom at the TLDC was granted accreditation as a tourist shop by the Department of Tourism.

“This accreditation signifies our commitment to providing excellent local products to tourists and supporting the Negros Island tourism sector,” he said. (PNA)