NegOcc to observe Prov’l RE Week in May

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed Executive Order No. 04-09, Series of 2024, declaring every third week of May as Provincial Renewable Energy Week in Negros Occidental.

The executive order recognizes the urgent need to address the energy crisis, promote sustainability, and ensure power security. It highlights the importance of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass in achieving these goals.

The Provincial Renewable Energy Week will feature diverse activities, including an RE technology exhibit, educational seminars, awareness campaigns, capacity-building activities, and multi-stakeholder forums on energy issues and policies.

Furthermore, the executive order mandates the allocation of necessary funds for the successful implementation of the Renewable Energy Week activities. It encourages partnerships with the private sector and national government agencies to enhance support for renewable energy initiatives.

The executive order also includes the activation of the Provincial Just Energy Transition Council. This Council will oversee the planning and implementation of the Renewable Energy Week activities, with support from a designated Secretariat composed of government personnel and private sector volunteers.

By institutionalizing the observance of Provincial Renewable Energy Week, we aim to generate commitment from various stakeholders for renewable energy adaptation, promote the development of the industry, and ensure an energy-secured future for Negros Occidental.

The executive order will take effect immediately after the signatory event last March 8 marking a significant step towards power security for the Province of Negros Occidental. (PR)