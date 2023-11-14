Negrense artists recreate ‘Majica’ in Germany

Several Negrense artists set foot in Germany for an international art exhibition led by prominent artist Charlie Co, the founder of the Art District, an art hub in Bacolod City.

This is the first-ever Philippine collective interdisciplinary exhibition in Leipzig for the Orange Project which was inspired by the “Majica” exhibition held a year ago in Bacolod City.

They mounted a recreation of the Majica in Germany which is approximately 10,311 kilometers away from home and from the artists’ comfort zone.

A big chunk of this trip is composed of sleepless nights and long days, doubt, and anxiety, yet at the same time, eagerness, excitement, pride, and joy for Philippine art.

This exhibition is made possible through the Goethe-Institut. It is a collaborative project of Kunstkraftwerk Leipzig and Orange Project. “Special thanks to our curator, Juliana Vrady.”

Recently, they were deeply honored by the presence of Ambassador of the Philippines to Berlin, Irene Susan Natividad in a courtesy visit.

The artists said that, “We were also greet with more warm smiles from Mina Angeles Lim Ganzon, Third Secretary and Vice Consul, and Catherine B. Ramintas, Cultural Assistant and Attachè and also a long-time friend of Charlie. The fruits of this two-hour drive to the city are more future inter-region and inter-cultural projects, and we are already grateful for these. Special thanks to Former Ambassador Norman Garibay for bridging us.”*