Negrense artists used Barako Coffee for their art pieces

Award-winning Negrense artists Dennis Valenciano and Julia “Amai” Lopue, who mastered the art of coffee painting, together with Cyanotype print artist Angela Silva, showcased some of their precious artworks at the Buglas Foyer, second floor of Citadines Bacolod City in celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, 2024.

International Coffee Day offers a moment to reflect on the art and science of coffee production, the passion of those who cultivate and roast beans, and the joy that a simple cup of coffee can bring.

Citadines Bacolod City (CBC) General Manager Caleb Han, Allen Jimenez, Assistant Manager for Brands and Marketing, and others joined these artists in the launch of their artworks that aim to benefit the NVC Foundation, which headed the “Artisans of Hope” in creating the hotel’s gigantic Buglas Mosaic.

The Coffee Art Gallery runs from October 1-15, 2024.

Moreover, during the Coffee Community 2024, CBC launched its original concoction called Kape Saba, a blend of the richness of coffee with the tropical hints of Saba Banana – truly a unique experience for your palate.

This one-of-a-kind drink is even topped with a swirl of whipped crème cheese and crowned with a piece of caramelized sugar, which reminds us of our Pinoy Saba snacks, the Turon and Banana-Q.

They invited everyone to join them as they delve into the origins of this cherished celebration, explore the significance of coffee in our daily lives, and raise a toast to the wonderful world of coffee on this momentous day.