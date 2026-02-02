Negrense businessman calls on Ayala to deliver commitment on Sicogon development

NEGRENSE businessman Alfredo Luis “Dave” Sarrosa is calling on Ayala Land Incorporated (ALI) to deliver its commitment to the development of Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo.

Sarrosa said in a statement that in 2010, he and his father, Edgardo Sarrosa, initiated negotiations with ALI through Emmanuel Jalandoni for the development of Sicogon Island as a world-class eco-tourism destination, with inclusive plans for livelihood, resettlement, and agricultural land distribution for the Federation of Sicogon Island Farmers and Fisherfolks Association (Fesiffa).

“Promises broken, development stalled, and a future hijacked by deceit—marginalized people left in the dust. It’s time for justice to be served to the people of Sicogon Island. Fifteen long years of no development, no employment, and broken commitments—it’s time we make things right,” Sarrosa said.

He said his father’s vision, as former president of Sicogon Development Corporation (Sideco), was the holistic development of Sicogon Island—a tropical paradise in Iloilo known for its stunning beaches, clear waters, vibrant marine life, and mountain hikes, offering activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, and island hopping to nearby Gigantes Islands.

“But this vision did not materialize after long years of mismanagement, hidden agendas, and neglect of residents by its tripartite joint venture,” he added.

Sarrosa noted that Sicogon Island Tourism Estate Corporation (Sitec) is the incorporated joint venture company established to own, market, manage, and operate the project. Under the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), Sitec became the absolute owner of the 810-hectare property.

“The plan was clear and exciting: develop the land, provide livelihood to residents, build homes for the people, and improve their lives as the island progresses. However, the JVA with ALI was a major failure,” Sarrosa said.

Sarrosa, a stockholder owning at least 25 percent of Coral Holdings Incorporated—which in turn owns 40.86 percent of Sideco—said he continues to look after the welfare of the people whom they have nurtured, protected, and supported for decades, even during times of calamities and uncertainty.

He said he invested millions of pesos in support infrastructure, including batching plants, heavy equipment, and other materials, to fast-track the construction of housing units, roads, a jetty port, and an airport.

“My plan was simple: give what is due to the people of Sicogon,” he said.

“Develop the land in partnership with the national and provincial governments, not in the hands of Ayala Land Inc., which has promised so much for so long but failed to deliver what is due to the people,” he added.

Sarrosa noted that 21 years have passed, yet local residents of Sicogon Island still lack stable and sustainable livelihood.

He said under the JVA, ALI was expected to deliver 10,000 job opportunities, especially for local residents who were supposed to be the direct and priority beneficiaries of the island’s development.

“But jobs were not given. People are still searching for quality and stable livelihood to help them survive,” he added.

Sarrosa stressed that Sicogon Island and its people are not for sale.

“The island can be developed sustainably, and progress is within reach. As the island grows, so will its people,” he said.

He said he is seeking justice and calling for public support to give the people of Sicogon what they have long been denied—prosperity, quality of life, and progress.

“We stand with the people of Sicogon Island, who have been denied their rightful place in their own home. The failure to fulfill these promises has sparked outrage and calls for greater accountability in land development and indigenous rights,” he added.

Sarrosa disclosed that he intends to meet with the owners of Ayala Land Inc. to discuss the future of Sicogon Island, revisit the original commitments under the JVA, and possibly draft a revised agreement focused on people-oriented and timely development strategies.

Ayala Land Inc. could not be reached for comment as of Monday, February 2, 2026. (MAP)