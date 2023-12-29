Negrense drag queen competes in Drag Den 2 Retribution

A Negrense named Moi Taura is among the ten individuals who competed for the Drag Den Philippines Season 2 Retribution in Manila.

He belongs to the LGBTQ community. He is currently a senior student taking Bachelor of Science in Education major in Social Studies at the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City.

Drag Den Season 2 is a national competition that will have its premiere set on January 18, 2024. This is a prestigious national drag competition produced by Filipinos for Filipino drag artists.

He shares that joining a drag queen competition unleashes one’s creativity, talent, wit, acting ability, and beauty.

It is a form of self-expression where a drag queen prefers to dress up for self-expression. When not using her name in drag, she is also known as St. Taura.

This is something to watch for as she brings our culture to the world.

He said, “Drag is for everyone and every drag is valid, express yourself extravagantly. Everyone is welcome to try it. No one is invalidating it. As long as you don’t step on one’s toes. Always be ready to deal with how people will react to the way you take your self-expression to a level that is unique, interesting, and sometimes adverse to those who cannot or refuse to accept such kind of self-expression.

IS IT EXPENSIVE?

It’s kinda expensive as it dresses, the hairdo, make-up, props, designers, and others are costly.

But he said, “that all these needs would take a toll on me or those contestants, and even enthusiasts. But I just use my creativity to make use of what's available to me and improve on it until it looks good and appropriate for the theme or my preferred style and design.”

He encouraged the enthusiasts to try it now. Never delay it if you are happy to explore and be a Drag Queen. Invest in your outfits, and build relationships among your fellow drag queens. For sure, in the long run, you will reap what you sow. There will be more opportunities and progress to start now than start later.

“Opportunities will come and go. I'm sure, you will be rewarded for our effort,” he said.

The grand winner will bring home a grand prize worth P1 million; P100,000 for the second runner-up and P50,000 for the third runner-up.

The premier show is on January 18 and will have a weekly episode.

He said that pressure is real. But being part of the show is already a big opportunity for her.

He said, “I did my best in this competition and I hope you all will be proud of me.”*