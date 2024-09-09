Negrense leaders pay homage to late governor Daniel Lacson Jr.

Top leaders of Negros Occidental paid homage to former governor Daniel “Bitay” Lacson Jr., who passed away due to a lingering illness at his family home here Friday night.

Lacson, 77, was appointed by then-president Corazon Aquino as the post-EDSA governor and went on to lead the province from 1986 to 1992, with the iconic slogan “Hope Shines in Negros."

He was also chairman of the Philippine National Bank and the Government Service Insurance System.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Negros Occidental “has lost a brilliant and well-loved leader.”

“I, together with the people of Negros Occidental, mourn the passing of former governor Bitay Lacson. We are deeply grateful to him for the life he devoted to public service. We will always remember his vision for the mini-Taiwan development framework for Negros Occidental,” he said.

Lacson noted that as the country enters the Christmas season, “we fondly recall the ‘Star of Hope’ that Governor Bitay initiated, bringing new meaning to the traditional parol (lantern).”

“His committed and impassioned dedication to service will remain as an inspiration to everyone,” the governor said.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the Negrenses “lost a true public servant, whose life is worth emulating by the younger generations.”

“He was a dedicated public servant, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service,” he said.

Former governor Rafael Coscolluela, who served as the vice governor of the late Lacson before succeeding him from 1992 to 2001, called the passing of his predecessor a “sad day for Negros Occidental.”

“He served his province and country with passion, always concerned about what could be done to make things better. Rest in peace, Bitay. You will always be remembered and honored for the service you gave so selflessly and passionately,” said Coscolluela, who is currently the province’s consultant on energy and environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), which was formed after Lacson pushed for economic diversification beyond sugar, called the late governor “a true visionary who helped guide Negros Occidental through some of its toughest times.”

“During the sugar crisis and the aftermath of Martial Law, he led the province’s recovery with the inspiring message, ‘Hope Shines in Negros’,” said the ANP, the organizer of the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair, now on its 38th year of being held in Manila every September.

“(Lacson’s) vision lives on in the success of the Negros Trade Fair and the many lives he touched. His contributions will forever be a guiding light for the ANP as we continue our mission.”

Lacson's wake will be held at the Acropolis Gardens in Barangay Bata, this city from Sept. 8 to 10. (PNA)