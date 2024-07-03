Negrense named MVP in Southeast Asian volleyball championship

Negrense Kimberly Rubin of La Carlota City was named the Most Valuable Player during the 22nd “PRINCESS CUP” Women’s U18 Southeast Asian Volleyball Championship held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 8-13, 2024.

She is a member of the Alas Pilipinas U18 and the National Team.

She graduated with her secondary education at the University of Santo Tomas and will be on her Grade 11 in the coming school opening.

Overall, her team representing the Philippines won the Bronze medal.

Thailand emerged as the champion and won the gold medal followed by Indonesia, in the silver medal, Austria, 4th place; Malaysia, 5th place and Singapore 6th place.

Her team members include Lianne Peculiar, Jaila Adrao Avril Bron, Aneeza Santos, Chasely Pepito, Maile Salang, Bubay Belen, Denesse Daylisan, Herlyn Serneche, Akeyla Bartolac and Nicole Macalinao.

Their Team Captain Serneche Penuliar was the best middle blocker with Kim emerging as the leading scorer, earning the last two points to clinch the bronze medal.

This is the first medal in 27 years, a debut tournament of the team that earned a bronze medal.

The team was very happy for playing well in representing the country.

Kimberly came home last week and met with Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer for a courtesy visit.