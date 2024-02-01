‘Negrense officials never discussed PI’

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said local officials never met and discussed the People's Initiative (PI) for charter change (ChaCha).

"I cannot comment because, with all honesty, we never sit down or discuss the people's initiative," Lacson said Wednesday, January 31, when asked for comment on reports that local officials are behind the signature campaign for PI.

"For me, the issue here is ChaCha through People's Initiative, which is Constitutional. But it seems that PI is not a viable process because every time there is a PI, there is always a counter that says there is money involved, so I might as well take that option out,” he said.

He added, “It is either a constitutional convention or a constitutional assembly. I think we should limit it to that because, PI, there is always the other side that says there is money involved."

Lacson also said it's now the call of the Commission on Elections on what to do with the signatures for PI submitted to them.*