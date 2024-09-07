Negrense officials welcome party-list solon as 3rd district caretaker

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Thursday welcomed the designation of AbangLingkod party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano as the legislative caretaker of the province’s 3rd District.

He will take over the duties of Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, now director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“I have mentioned that the logical choice is Congressman Paduano because of his familiarity with District 3, and it happened,” Lacson said in an interview.

Paduano hails from EB Magalona town, a part of the third district, along with Murcia town and the cities of Talisay, Silay, and Victorias.

“We welcome the designation of Congressman Paduano as the legislative caretaker,” Benitez said in a statement Wednesday night.

He thanked House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe “for their excellent choice and support.”

The new TESDA chief, who took his oath before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Aug. 30, said he has “full confidence in the ability of (Paduano) in representing the best interest of the people of the 3rd District.”

“I trust that he will diligently shepherd and monitor the implementation, progress, and completion of projects and programs that I have started, ensuring that our shared vision for the district is fulfilled until the end of the 19th Congress in June 2025,” he added.

Benitez said he would “remain and always be at the service” of the people of the 3rd District.

Paduano, who chairs the House committee on accounts, is on his third and final term as the representative of the AbangLingkod party-list. (PNA)